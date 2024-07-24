Speaker Johnson: 'Unconscionable' for Harris to Miss Netanyahu Speech

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., panned Vice President Kamala Harris' "unconscionable" decision to miss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to congressional lawmakers on Wednesday, noting that President Joe Biden did the same thing in 2015.

"President Biden, who was the vice president at the time, skipped that address just as our current vice president will be boycotting the speech," Johnson told the New York Post. "I believe that's unconscionable."

With Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris, but still leading the United States as war rages in both Israel and Ukraine, Johnson said Netanyahu's arrival in Washington, D.C., comes at "a very important" moment.

"He'll emphasize the importance of America's resolve and our support," Johnson said of Netanyahu's speech. "Israel is in a war for its very survival. It's arguably the most desperate time for Israel since they became a nation-state again."

"We need to have the truth presented, regardless of the political turmoil and all the rest that's circling about our politics in a contentious election year," he added.

Israel's war with Palestinian militant group Hamas will hit the one-year mark on Oct. 7 if it continues unabated. On that date last year, Hamas launched a brutal incursion into Israel that killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and left hundreds more wounded or taken hostage.

Of the 250 hostages, only 120 remain in captivity in Gaza, with a third believed to be dead, according to Israeli officials.

Three of the eight American hostages have been confirmed dead.

Johnson told the Post that he invited all of the family members of the five remaining U.S. hostages to Netanyahu's address, along with other allies of Israel including conservative radio host Mark Levin, former Minnesota Republican Sen. Norm Coleman, Republican Jewish Coalition Executive Director Matthew Brooks, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jacob Lew.

Harris will be absent from Netanyahu's speech because she accepted an invitation on Monday to speak at the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority's "Grand Boule" in Indianapolis.

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich called Harris' decision to boycott the speech a "sign of the pro-Hamas" sentiment among Democrats, the Post reported.

Johnson threatened to deputize the House sergeant-at-arms to arrest demonstrators and said, "We will not be tolerating protests and disruptions."

Before boarding his flight to the United States on Monday, the Israeli leader reportedly said he looked forward to seeing Biden during his visit. He is expected to meet with the president and Harris later this week as well.