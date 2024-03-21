Caroline Glick to Newsmax: IDF Raids at Shifa Key to Eradicating Hamas

Journalist and author Caroline Glick told Newsmax on Thursday about the importance of a series of raids by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip that reportedly resulted in the deaths of about 140 Hamas terrorists and the arrest of at least 650 others, including 358 with ties to terror groups.

"Hamas has to be eradicated. There's no two ways about it," Glick, a senior fellow for Middle Eastern Affairs at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C., told "American Agenda." "You can't continue to live side-by-side with these terrorists anymore. We just can't. It's too dangerous for our country, for our survival, for our children, for all of us.

"Also, it's required in order to deter our other enemies. Iran's other proxies operating in the region: first and foremost, Hezbollah in Lebanon, but also the Houthis in the Red Sea in Yemen, and Iran itself and their militias in Syria and Iraq."

The Times of Israel reported Thursday the IDF said that high-ranking operatives with the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad holed up at the medical center surrendered and that the IDF captured three senior officers of Hamas' West Bank headquarters tasked with advancing attacks against Israel from that area.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Thursday night there still was a group of terror operatives holed up at Shifa's emergency room, but the IDF was working to evacuate civilians before confronting them.

"All of these things are required for us to do, and I think what we see is that our ground operation has enabled us to massively expand our field intelligence collection," Glick said.

"We're able to achieve intelligence superiority there and enter into their networks and find out where they are. And that appears to be the reason why we're operating in Shifa. They didn't think that we knew that they were there."

