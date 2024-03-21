×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | hamas | shifa | hospital

Gaza Gunmen Holed Up in Al Shifa ER, Israeli Military Spokesperson Says

Thursday, 21 March 2024 03:25 PM EDT

Hamas and Islamic Jihad gunmen are holed up in the building of Al Shifa hospital's emergency room in Gaza, where an ongoing army raid was expected to go on for a few more days, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We are evacuating the patients, around 220 patients, to another building," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement, "with appropriate medical equipment so that all the patients and doctors can be safe. We continue to call on all the gunmen in the building to surrender." 

Since Monday, the IDF has been mounting a massive military operation in an attempt to root out a resurgent Hamas presence at the compound, which Israeli forces first entered in mid-November.

Jewish News Syndicate contributed to this report.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Hamas and Islamic Jihad gunmen are holed up in the building of Al Shifa hospital's emergency room in Gaza, where an ongoing army raid was expected to go on for a few more days, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Thursday."We are evacuating the patients, around 220...
israel, hamas, shifa, hospital
126
2024-25-21
Thursday, 21 March 2024 03:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved