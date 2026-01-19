Carla Sands to Newsmax: Trump EU Tariffs Threat 'Brilliant'

Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands praised President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on the European Union if it refuses to support his effort to acquire Greenland, telling Newsmax on Monday the strategy is "brilliant."

Speaking on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Sands said Trump's hardball approach is already forcing U.S. allies to take his proposal seriously.

"It's such a diplomatic coup," she said. "To do this is so brilliant. What a way to get your allies to behave better to your proposal."

Trump announced Saturday that the U.S. will impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, and Britain starting Feb. 1.

The tariffs would rise to 25% on June 1 unless a purchase agreement for Greenland is reached.

European leaders are "figuring out what they're going to do, but I think they're going to have to work with President Trump," Sands said. "I wish they would have started working with him earlier."

The former ambassador was sharply critical of Denmark's leadership, saying Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen mishandled relations with Trump.

"I wish she had called him," she said.

"She never called him for a year but went behind his back to talk to these other European leaders to try to get their support, rather than getting in the room and getting a deal on the table," Sands said.

Trump has renewed interest in acquiring Greenland, citing its strategic importance for U.S. national security, Arctic defense, and access to critical minerals.

