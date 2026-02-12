Newsmax's Babb: US Pulling Out of Second Base in Syria

American troops are preparing to depart a second base in Syria within the next week as the U.S. military consolidates its presence in the country, Newsmax National Security Correspondent Carla Babb reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the move.

Babb said the base is in eastern Syria but did not name the base because of operational security concerns.

According to Babb, the shift could signal a broader change in U.S. posture in the region.

"I'm told this could eventually lead to a full U.S. withdrawal from Syria," she reported. "But that will, of course, be based on conditions on the ground."

U.S. Central Command confirmed earlier Thursday that American forces already had left a base in southern Syria as part of efforts to consolidate the U.S. military presence in the country.

Control of the al-Tanf garrison in southern Syria "was handed over to the Syrian government forces," Babb said. "Those U.S. troops have relocated to Jordan."

The base, she noted, "was critical for monitoring terror groups and Iranian proxies in the country."

The United States entered Syria in 2014 to defeat and dismantle the Islamic State terror group. ISIS was territorially defeated in 2019 through joint U.S. and allied operations that included the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Since then, hundreds of U.S. troops have remained in Syria to support partner forces in rooting out ISIS remnants and securing detention facilities holding captured fighters.

Babb reported that "the U.S. and allies have transferred thousands of ISIS detainees to Iraq in recent weeks."

Officials say the decrease in troop levels follows plans set in motion last year and represents what they describe as a natural next step now that ISIS has been defeated territorially.

"Officials add that conditions are favorable for withdrawal now that they've evacuated most of the, quote, 'worst of the worst from Syrian prisons,'" Babb said.

She added, "The Syrian government has shown a willingness to push back against ISIS remnants" while the U.S. now relies primarily on airstrikes to target remaining ISIS fighters.

According to CENTCOM, American forces have struck more than 100 targets in the last two months, capturing or killing more than 50 ISIS terrorists.

"U.S. forces remain poised to respond to any ISIS threats that arise in the region as we support partner-led efforts to prevent the terrorist network's resurgence," CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in a press release Thursday. "Maintaining pressure on ISIS is essential to protecting the U.S. homeland and strengthening regional security."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com