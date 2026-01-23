WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: syrian | raqqa | prison | control | islamic state | detainees

Syria Takes Control of Raqqa Prison With ISIS Detainees

Friday, 23 January 2026 07:14 AM EST

Syria's Interior Ministry said on ⁠Friday it had taken over al-Aktan prison in the city of Raqqa in northeastern Syria, a facility that was formerly under the control of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The prison has been holding detainees linked ‍to the militant group Islamic State, and witnessed clashes ‍in its vicinity this week between advancing Syrian government forces and the SDF.

It was not immediately ⁠clear how many IS detainees remain in al-Aktan prison as the U.S. military has started transferring up to 7,000 prisoners linked ​to the militant Islamist group from Syrian jails to neighboring Iraq. U.S. officials say the detainees are citizens of many countries, including in Europe.

"Specialized ‍teams were formed from the counter-terrorism department and other relevant authorities to ⁠take over the tasks of guarding and securing the prison and controlling the security situation inside it," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Under a sweeping integration deal agreed on Sunday, responsibility for prisons ⁠housing IS detainees was ​meant to be transferred to ⁠the Syrian government.

The SDF said on Monday it was battling Syrian government forces ‍near al-Aktan and that the seizure of the prison by the government forces "could have ‌serious security repercussions that threaten stability and pave the way for a return to chaos and terrorism."

The U.S. transfer of IS prisoners ⁠follows the rapid ​collapse of Kurdish-led ‍forces in northeast Syria. Concerns over prison security intensified after the escape on Tuesday of roughly 200 low-level Islamic State ‍fighters from Syria's Shaddadi prison. Syrian government forces later recaptured many of them.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Syria's Interior Ministry said on ⁠Friday it had taken over al-Aktan prison in the city of Raqqa in northeastern Syria, a facility that was formerly under the control of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The prison has been holding detainees linked to the militant...
syrian, raqqa, prison, control, islamic state, detainees
260
2026-14-23
Friday, 23 January 2026 07:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved