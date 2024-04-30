WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kat cammack | marjorie taylor greene | speaker | mike johnson | house | notice to vacate | gop

Rep. Kat Cammack: MTG's Push to Oust Speaker 'Dead'

By    |   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 12:36 PM EDT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is "dead," as the Republican conference lacks the "willpower" to remove him, according to Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.

"There just isn't a will amongst the conference to [do] something that drastic," Cammack said, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday. "I mean, clearly, there are members that are dissatisfied, but that's nothing new to Capitol Hill."

Her comment comes as House Democrat leaders said if Greene, R-Ga., brings a motion to the floor, they will vote to table it.

Other Republicans also dismissed Greene's push to oust Johnson. When asked about a motion from her, Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., said "Motion to what?"

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, further told reporters they "are the only ones talking about that right now" and called on Republicans to focus their work on keeping their House majority in November's elections.

"I mean, mostly our constituents are — they're mad about the [foreign aid] vote, but they want us to, you know, unite with purpose and go beat Democrats in the fall," Roy said.

Greene, meanwhile, continued to argue against Johnson, posting on X this weekend that Johnson has "betrayed" Republicans through the recent foreign aid bill, which passed with support from Democrats, and claimed, if he stays as speaker, "he will cost us the House majority."

She also accused him of having "bowed to Biden" and "giving him everything he wanted."

"People are saying there is no difference between Johnson and [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi," she said. "Give your voters a reason to vote Republican, not reasons to give up and lose hope."

Johnson, however, has continued to insist he will not resign, saying of a motion to vacate: "No one can afford that."

He pointed out that last fall, when then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted after a motion to vacate, "Congress was closed for three weeks."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is "dead," as the Republican conference lacks the "willpower" to remove him, according to Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.
kat cammack, marjorie taylor greene, speaker, mike johnson, house, notice to vacate, gop
313
2024-36-30
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 12:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved