Rep. Kat Cammack: MTG's Push to Oust Speaker 'Dead'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is "dead," as the Republican conference lacks the "willpower" to remove him, according to Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.

"There just isn't a will amongst the conference to [do] something that drastic," Cammack said, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday. "I mean, clearly, there are members that are dissatisfied, but that's nothing new to Capitol Hill."

Her comment comes as House Democrat leaders said if Greene, R-Ga., brings a motion to the floor, they will vote to table it.

Other Republicans also dismissed Greene's push to oust Johnson. When asked about a motion from her, Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., said "Motion to what?"

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, further told reporters they "are the only ones talking about that right now" and called on Republicans to focus their work on keeping their House majority in November's elections.

"I mean, mostly our constituents are — they're mad about the [foreign aid] vote, but they want us to, you know, unite with purpose and go beat Democrats in the fall," Roy said.

Greene, meanwhile, continued to argue against Johnson, posting on X this weekend that Johnson has "betrayed" Republicans through the recent foreign aid bill, which passed with support from Democrats, and claimed, if he stays as speaker, "he will cost us the House majority."

She also accused him of having "bowed to Biden" and "giving him everything he wanted."

"People are saying there is no difference between Johnson and [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi," she said. "Give your voters a reason to vote Republican, not reasons to give up and lose hope."

Johnson, however, has continued to insist he will not resign, saying of a motion to vacate: "No one can afford that."

He pointed out that last fall, when then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted after a motion to vacate, "Congress was closed for three weeks."