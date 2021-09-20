Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Senate Dems May Even Try Firing Parliamentarian

Democrats will try everything to restore immigration in their $3.5 trillion spending plan, potentially even firing the Senate parliamentarian who ruled that the matter should not be included in the reconciliation plan, Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax Monday.

And if that happens, the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "National Report," "Americans across the country should just absolutely call out this blatant hypocrisy for the rules of procedure."

On Sunday, the Parliamentarian ruled that the immigration reform push was "by any standard a broad, new immigration policy" and that the policy change "substantially outweighs the budgetary impact of that change."

This means Senate Democrats will "fight tooth and nail because they know this is their one shot to get the ultra-liberal left agenda passed," said Cammack.

"They know that they have lost the House," she said. "They know that Republicans will be taking it back next year in the midterms. So this is their one shot. You can only use reconciliation once and so this is their way to do it. You can only use reconciliation for a number of items mandatory spending revenue generation for the debt ceiling."

The ruling also leaves Democrats "stomping their feet" because they can't get their way, and as a result, 'they're going to do everything they can to push this through," said Cammack, and that will include putting pressure on moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who still is not budging on the bill's $3.5 trillion price tag.

"I think we can all recognize that this $3.5 trillion price tag is outrageous," said Cammack. "Not only is it $3.5 trillion just at the beginning, but you're looking at $68 trillion over the course of 10 years, the amount that this bill adds to our deficit and our national debt. Well, quite frankly, we just can't afford it."

She added that there are also moderates in the House who are expressing concern over the bill's price tag.

"You'll see them fighting for that bipartisan bill to be voted for on the 27th, which is next Monday, and they're saying that they're not going to consider the reconciliation package until they get a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure plan," said Cammack. "Right now on capitol hill, there's general consensus that there's no way they can get that done by Monday, so we are very encouraged that the moderates will be able to hold the line but also that the American people by calling and shutting down that Capitol switchboard. Putting pressure on those members of the House. They'll be able to stop this ridiculous reckless spending that's going to bankrupt our country. "

Cammack also addressed the worsening situation at the border at Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of Haitian migrants have amassed under a bridge awaiting entry into the country.

"The borders are open, and I have seen it with my own eyes," said Cammack. "Three times this year I have been to our southwest border. I have spoken with the migrants who have come here because they have been welcomed here by President [Joe] Biden and this administration. I have even seen a birth certificate from one of these migrants traveling up who had their child on the way and they actually named their child Biden. They said it was because of the open border policy."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here