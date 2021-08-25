Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: US Will 'Absolutely Not' Meet Afghan Deadline

The United States will "absolutely not" finish evacuating Americans and others from Afghanistan in time to meet the Aug. 31 deadline, Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"I was in a briefing with my colleagues, a classified briefing, and in every single conversation, it was said by Republicans, by Democrats, by the leadership it's just not feasible, " the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "There's no way that we can make an Aug. 31 deadline when you look at everything that goes into (it), not just our American citizens with the SIVS (Special Immigrant Visas) and then all of the equipment the critical equipment, as well as all of our military."

The problem has been made worse by the Biden administration's decision to give up the Bagram Air Base in the weeks before the Taliban took control in Afghanistan, Cammack said.

"We have boxed ourselves into a situation where we're using the Kabul airport, which really is effectively only one runway with no ramp, no ability to house multiple C-17s," she added.

Bagram, however, was heavily fortified, and its loss means there is "no relief valve" to be used to get people out, the congresswoman continued.

The congresswoman added that she asked Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin why Bagram was given up, and he replied that it wasn't abandoned, but that it was transferred.

"They didn't notify our NATO allies, they didn't notify any of our partner countries, and they sure as hell didn't notify the Afghanis who were supposed to receive Bagram," said Cammack. "There was no transfer. It was straight, pure abandonment of the one place that we could have effectively moved all of our equipment and all of our people out safely. We gave it up because of poor planning or lack thereof."

She also pointed out the news about ISIS-K, an offshoot of the terrorist organization, and the danger of attacks at the Kabul airport while the evacuation efforts continue.

"We know that could absolutely be something that we're facing here in the next few days, over the course of a week. Imagine how that would impact our efforts to get our Americans home."

The handling of the withdrawal, overall, has been at "total, utter failure," Cammack added. "I think this will go down in history as one of the worst examples of military planning."

She said that while attending the Naval War College, from where she earned a master's degree in national defense and strategic studies, she was presented with case studies of failures of leadership and lack of planning, and she thinks Biden's handling of Afghanistan "will become a case study that future generations will look back on, and it will be talked about as the ultimate failure to plan effectively" for the end of a war.

