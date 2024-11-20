Actor Bure to Newsmax: Christians Scared to Speak Out During Election

Many Christians were "scared to speak out" during the presidential election, but the way to do that is with "kindness and respect," actor Candace Cameron Bure said.

"Well, we certainly saw that with the election. And seeing this red wave sweep over our nation. And I think so many people, so many of us have been scared to speak out," Bure, who co-hosted "The View" from 2015-16, said Wednesday on Newsmax's National Report when asked what her message would be to the co-hosts of TV shows.

"And I think the way that we do that is always with kindness and respect. That's what I always tried to do on The View. And I don't think you're ever going to change someone's opinion when you're rude to them and bashing them in some way," she added.

"But like, let's have civil discourse. Let's have a good conversation about it. I can still disagree with you at the end of the day, but we can be respectful. And I think that's how we change the world, and we see where we can bridge together. And I think there are a lot of places that we can. And when I walk away, I want to feel like, 'Did I represent Christ well in my spirit' because I might be the last Christian someone's interacting with that day? And how did I represent Christ well?"

