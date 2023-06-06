Dean Cain to Newsmax: Newsom Is 'Driving Out' California Residents

Actor Dean Cain told Newsmax on Tuesday that there are many reasons why he and Hollywood stars like Mark Wahlberg are leaving California, though his biggest reason comes down to one: California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

While appearing on Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Cain explained that “the policies and the things [Newsom’s] putting in place are just awful. He's driving out so many residents.”

Last weekend, the actor had also told guest host Lara Trump on “Eric Bolling The Balance” that Newsom and his policies had prompted him to make the move from California to Nevada, where he and his family are enjoying a much better way of life.

On Tuesday, after host Rob Schmitt brought up how Wahlberg had moved his family out of a nearly $90 million mansion in Beverly Hills to provide them with a better life in the income tax-free state, he asked Cain to reiterate his reasons for “getting out” of California.

“I want to hang with Mark Wahlberg,” Cain joked, then said he had “very similar reasons” as the actor, who last week met with Nevada lawmakers and proposed a package of tax credits worth $190 million annually to incentivize film production within the Battle Born State.

“The state income tax doesn't exist here [in Nevada],” Cain explained. “The costs are so much lower. I’ve shot one movie in California in the last … I can't even remember how many years. Like, it just doesn't happen. We go everywhere else. We're in Louisiana, we’re in Georgia, we’re in Texas … we're everywhere except for California.”

“You don't need to live in California anymore.”

Although he and his family only moved out to Las Vegas less than two weeks ago, Cain described his life there as “fantastic. Everything's … 10, 15 minutes away, max, and it's just phenomenal. All the entertainment, all the sports you could want — UFC, the Raiders … you name it. It's all here.”

The actor offered a far less attractive viewpoint of the Golden State, however. “The policies in California, the tax policies, the homeless crisis, the poor work by the DAs, whether it's [Los Angeles DA] George Gascon or others, the crime … [there’s] every reason in the world to get out.”

He said he also realized that the first of those to flee California “are those who can afford it. Clearly, Mark Wahlberg could afford it. I can certainly afford it. And so, the ones who can leave, leave, and they're gone and you're losing a tax base.”

“That's why [Newsom and officials are] trying to come up with ideas like, ‘How can we tax anybody who lived here within the last 10 years, or anybody whose worth is over $10 million?’” Cain continued. “Whatever it is, anybody with any sense is going to get out of there and go somewhere else, where they can keep the money that they make. … It only makes sense.”

“It's just the arrogance of Gavin Newsom and of California … [it’s] one of the most business-unfriendly states that there are. That's why Elon Musk left. That's why Hollywood's leaving. That's why everybody flees, and we lost a congressional seat,” he said, then corrected himself. “Well, they lost a congressional seat.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

RELATED STORIES: