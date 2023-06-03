Dean Cain: I Fled California, Here's Why

Actor Dean Cain, who has moved from California to Nevada, told Newsmax that the main reason he left is because of Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is displaying the "absolute definition of gaslighting" by telling the country how great the state is.

"The policies that are in place there, the tax structures, the tax on energy, the tax on gas, the tax on everything you spend, the sales tax, the state income tax, I mean, it just goes on and on and on," Cain told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" guest host Lara Trump Friday night. "We've got 10% of the nation's population in California and 33% of the homeless."

He added that when Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco, he promised to eradicate homelessness, but did not do it there nor when he became the state's governor.

"I finally just had it," said Cain. "I voted right the entire time. I was very Republican, and it just didn't seem to make a difference. So finally I said OK, I'm going to have to take my ball and go elsewhere."

And now that he lives in Nevada, Cain said, there is "no state income tax. It's beautiful. I've got 10 times the house, and I'm about 10 times happier."

Cain also on Friday discussed companies such as Anheuser Busch and Target that are seeing deep financial declines after choosing the improve their environmental, social, governance [ESG] ratings, including with the Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney marketing play and Target's Pride Month displays.

"Bud Light, to use the Las Vegas expression, is '86'd,'" said Cain. "They're gone. I just don't think they're going to make a comeback. They absolutely murdered their brand with the things they did."

Such companies are "going for this ESG thing" rather than having a fiduciary responsibility to their stockholders and clients, he added.

"Budweiser has always been known for its Clydesdales and red, white, and blue and cowboys; and that makes sense," said Cain. "When you get guys out in Colorado drinking beer and being patriotic and they see something that they think doesn't represent their values, they want out."

Cain also talked about "woke" actions that are taking place in the nation's schools, and told Trump that he put his son in a private Christian school "where we didn't have any of these sorts of ridiculous CRT [critical race theory] things being taught."

He urged parents to be involved with their children's education and know what the teachers are doing.

"Spend some time paying attention to what your kids are doing, and that's not just in school," he said. "That's online. That's everywhere. Online allows predators and people to get inside your children's bedrooms. If your kids are on an iPad, if they're playing any games, even if they're on Xbox, it's really imperative that we as parents know every password. Sorry, you don't get your privacy. I need to see who you're talking to. You hear what you're saying. If it's in a headset, let me have a headset and listen as well. You have to do that these days because predators are everywhere and people who want to, you know, influence your children."

