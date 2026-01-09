Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Supporting Criminal Referrals for Walz, Ellison

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's administration and state Attorney General Keith Ellison were aware of suspected fraud involving state social welfare spending and failed to stop it, while also pressuring state employees not to come forward, and should face a federal investigation, Rep. Byron Donalds alleged Newsmax on Friday.

Donalds, a Florida Republican, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that he would support the House issuing a criminal referral related to Walz or Ellison, while cautioning that more investigative work remains.

"The fact is that Gov. Walz and the attorney general, Keith Ellison, knew about this and were intimidating whistleblowers" working in the Minnesota Department of Human Services and "threatening their careers" to prevent them from testifying, said Donalds.

Donalds also raised concerns that funds leaving Minnesota and sent to Somalia could be accessed by terrorist groups through what he described as a money-exchange network.

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda affiliate in Somalia, and other organizations have access to the network, he added.

He said money is "fungible" and suggested some dollars "could, in fact, end up in the hands of foreign terrorist organizations."

He also pointed to a Justice Department initiative Vice President JD Vance announced that will appoint new investigators for probes into social welfare programs nationwide.

Donalds further discussed healthcare and looming budget deadlines, including internal GOP divisions over legislation tied to the Affordable Care Act and abortion-related funding restrictions.

Donalds said he supports maintaining Hyde Amendment protections that restrict federal funding for abortion, calling abortion "a very divisive topic" and saying it makes little sense for federal dollars to potentially fund it.

But he criticized House leadership for not having a plan in place earlier, saying Republicans should have already agreed on a path forward, including "substantial reforms" to the Affordable Care Act.

Donalds said he supports a proposal backed by Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. August Pfluger that he said would reduce regulatory burdens and shift subsidies in a way that gives consumers more purchasing power.

He said House leaders should put a plan on the table for members to consider.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com