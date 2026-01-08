WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: michael holmstrom | trump | doj | minnesota | fraud

Minn. Senator Calls for DOJ Probe of Walz, Ellison

By    |   Thursday, 08 January 2026 12:08 PM EST

Minnesota Republican state Sen. Michael Holmstrom is urging President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, citing the massive benefits fraud scandal that has rocked the state in recent weeks.

In a post on X Thursday morning, Holmstrom argued that the scope of the alleged fraud and the state’s handling of it raise serious questions about oversight and accountability at the highest levels of state government.

“These schemes raise unavoidable questions about the conduct, nonfeasance, and potential complicity of the state’s highest officials,” he said. “The continued inaction by these leaders, despite repeated warnings and mounting evidence, warrants criminal scrutiny.”

Holmstrom’s request comes as Minnesota is facing intense scrutiny over what he describes as a “systemic fraud crisis,” with the alleged benefits scheme becoming a focal point of public outrage and political debate. The senator contends that state agencies and elected leaders failed to take timely action to prevent widespread abuse and protect taxpayer funds.

He pointed to federal agencies that are already involved in ongoing investigations or enforcement actions tied to the suspected fraud, including the FBI, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Small Business Administration, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota.

Holmstrom said investigators have moved to freeze payments to certain “high-risk programs” flagged for abuse, a step typically taken when officials believe taxpayer dollars could be vulnerable due to weak safeguards or evidence of significant wrongdoing.

Critics of the Walz administration have alleged that repeated red flags were ignored, including warnings from whistleblowers, and that a lack of decisive oversight allowed the alleged wrongdoing to expand.

Holmstrom said the consequences of the scandal stretch beyond the financial losses involved, warning that the alleged fraud has inflicted damage on working families and deepened distrust in government.

“Minnesotans are struggling, and the fallout from this fraud reaches far beyond financial loss,” he said. “Lives are being ruined and communities are being torn apart.

“I urge the DOJ to investigate the actions and inactions of Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison and to pursue all appropriate charges if violations are found,” the post concluded

The state lawmaker included a screenshot of the letter he sent to Trump in his social media post.

Walz and Ellison have not yet publicly responded to Holmstrom’s call.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Minnesota Republican state Sen. Michael Holmstrom is urging President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, citing the massive benefits fraud scandal that has rocked...
michael holmstrom, trump, doj, minnesota, fraud
398
2026-08-08
Thursday, 08 January 2026 12:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved