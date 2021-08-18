Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Taliban Takeover of Embassy 'Concerning'

It is "incredibly concerning" that the Taliban could be taking control of the United States Embassy in Kabul after other countries are keeping their embassies in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country, Rep. Byron Donalds told Newsmax Wednesday.

"Even if you supported the withdrawal from Afghanistan, that did not mean maybe would give them our embassy," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" about the fortress-like structure, built at the cost of $700 million. "The embassies that are here in the United States that is foreign territory. We respect the sovereignty of embassies here in the United States, so for us not to maintain ours is just (President) Joe Biden's failure being complete."

Both China and Russia are maintaining their embassies in Kabul, Donalds continued, but "we abandoned ours."

"That's one of the key questions that I would love to ask members of Joe Biden's administration if they ever get to Capitol Hill to answer directly to the American people, this atrocity that has happened on Joe Biden's watch," he added.

Donalds has called for Biden's resignation, and said Wednesday that others like National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, and all others in the administration "need to go."

"This has been a complete and utter failure on the national stage," said Donalds. "In the elections of last year, we were told by big media and the Democrat Party that Joe Biden had all the experience necessary to lead us and so improve our standing in the world to bring our allies together. None of that has happened actually. The complete opposite has happened. It's an abject failure tied to the rest of the failures in this administration."

He added that Biden and his administration have also violated the Constitution by issuing an eviction moratorium that goes against the Supreme Court's rulings.

"At this point, a lot of people need to go in this administration because they're leading our country down the wrong road, and it's only been seven months," said Donalds. "We don't need three more years of this."

He also called it "ridiculous" that U.S. troops left their weapons behind for the Taliban.

"The Taliban has our weapons," he said. "Apparently they have access to a couple of Black Hawk helicopters ... they're riding around in our Humvees. This is just insane."

