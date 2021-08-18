×
UN Starts Moving Some Staff Out of Afghanistan

UN Starts Moving Some Staff Out of Afghanistan
Afghan security forces personnel pictured travelling on a vehicle in Panjshir province on August 18, 2021. (Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP via Getty)

Wednesday, 18 August 2021 01:19 PM

The United Nations said on Wednesday it started moving up to 100 international staff out of Afghanistan to work from Kazakhstan, but stressed it is "committed to staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people in their hour of need."

"This is a temporary measure intended to enable the U.N. to keep delivering assistance to the people of Afghanistan with a minimum disruption, while at the same time reducing the risk to U.N. personnel," U.N. spokesman Stephane Durjarric said.

The United Nations has about 300 international staff and 3,000 national staff in Afghanistan.

The United Nations said on Wednesday it started moving up to 100 international staff out of Afghanistan to work from Kazakhstan, but stressed it is "committed to staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people in their hour of need."
Wednesday, 18 August 2021 01:19 PM
