Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Clinton Contempt Vote Heads to Full House

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said Wednesday on Newsmax that the House Oversight Committee has advanced criminal contempt resolutions against Bill and Hillary Clinton over their refusal to comply with subpoenas in its Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

The move sets the stage for possible full House votes and potential referral to the Justice Department.

"Well, what's going to happen next is the contempt resolutions — criminal contempt resolutions — for both Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton are going to go to the floor of the entire House," Donalds, who is a member of the committee, told Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"We would anticipate that there will be bipartisan support for both of those measures when they reach the floor of the House."

He said the subpoenas sought closed-door depositions "with committee attorneys both on the Republican side and the Democrat side."

"Instead, what they chose to do was send some letter trying to make it seem as if our subpoena was illegal," he said.

"That is the furthest thing from the truth. It was a legal subpoena."

He tied the dispute to previous clashes.

"This is not the first time Hillary has snubbed her nose at a congressional subpoena from the oversight committee," Donalds said, arguing the panel "did the right thing to take action" and predicting the full House would "follow up on our action and do the same thing."

Donalds said the committee vote to subpoena the Clintons was bipartisan and that the requested format was limited and sworn.

"That vote to bring them in was not partisan," he said.

"It was a bipartisan vote of the Oversight Committee to bring them in to come and testify. And so — under oath, mind you, in a closed-door deposition — that was what we asked for."

Donalds said the next step after a House vote would be a Justice Department decision.

"At this point, we're going to take this to the full House," he said. "And then it will be in the hands of the Department of Justice to move forward from there."

Asked why the Clintons would not appear and repeat prior disclosures, Donalds said, "I think the Clintons have already proven to America that their word cannot be trusted. I got one quick response: 33,000 emails."

