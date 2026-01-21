Minn. Gov. Candidate to Newsmax: Expect 'Resistance' as Walz Faces DOJ Scrutiny

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls said Minnesota is "heartbroken" and "making national news for all the wrong reasons," blaming what he called a governor who's "out of control" and a Democratic Party "gone to the fringe" during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax.

Qualls, a U.S. Army veteran and former corporate executive, made the comments in response to President Donald Trump's remarks earlier Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Trump cited what he described as at least $19 billion in fraud tied to Minnesota.

"First of all, most Minnesotans are heartbroken by where our state is today," Qualls said. "We've been making national news for all the wrong reasons."

"This is what happens when you have a governor who's out of control and a Democratic Party that's gone to the fringe and has been leading the state in the wrong direction for a long time."

When asked about subpoenas that the Justice Department sent to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul over allegations that they impeded law enforcement during the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, Qualls said he expects "resistance at every turn" and welcomed federal scrutiny on the issue.

"This is a long time coming, and I'm glad to see it," he said, adding that Minnesota is "a centrist, pragmatic state" but its political culture has been "complicit" and residents have given leaders "the benefit of the doubt for too long."

Qualls, who has previously sought office, positioned himself as an outsider candidate and said he is running to "fix this," telling viewers, "I've never been a politician and have never held public office. I spent 30 years in corporate America leading sales and marketing teams across the country."

"Minnesota is our home; our grandchildren were born here," he said. "We need someone from outside politics to fix this."

Qualls also invoked his military service and said he wants leadership focused on a free-market economy, education, and accountability.

"I come from nothing, and I believe the goodness of this country is being taken advantage of," Qualls said.

"We need leadership that believes in free-market capitalism, strong education, and accountability, so Minnesotans get a fair shake without being exploited, as they have been over the past eight years."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com