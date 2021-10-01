Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Progressives Defend Biden Agenda Since He Can't

Progressives are saying that they are demanding the passage of the $3.5 trillion spending bill to defend President Joe Biden's agenda, but Rep. Byron Donalds told Newsmax Friday that's because the president isn't capable of defending his own plans.

"Joe Biden can't defend anything because he's been an abject disaster," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Everybody knows that, but specifically to this bill, the reason why they're having such a problem is because the infrastructure bill unleashes the Bernie Sanders agenda on the United States of America."

But the bill contains several areas of high spending that won't go away while adding the "largest tax increases" on all businesses "in the history of our country," Donalds said.

The spending bill will also usher in the Green New Deal on climate and an "agenda that has failed everywhere else," said Donalds.

"This is the last piece of what they wanted to do," he added. "The president can't sell it because they know he has no credibility whatsoever, and the Progressives frankly, are just holding their feet in the sand. They don't want to budge, and moderate Democrats understand that their voters back home, their small business owners back home, want no piece of a part of what's happening here on Capitol Hill because it will be disastrous for small businesses across America."

Meanwhile, the White House is trying to sneak several provisions into its "so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill," with the most egregious being a measure that will allow the Internal Revenue Service to "have information on every transaction over $600 in every banking account across the country, whether it's an individual or whether it's a business," said Donalds. "This is outrageous."

Donalds also discussed the growing border crisis, including reports that Panama's foreign minister has warned that there are as many as 60,000 more migrants, mainly Haitians, poised to make their way to the U.S. border.

If the administration wanted to stop the crisis, one way would be to stop allowing "blanket dates" for amnesty hearings, said Donalds, as "the coyotes would not have the financial incentive to move immigrants to our southern border."

"The number one issue we have is that this administration wants open borders," said Donalds. "They want the border overrun. They want Border Patrol overwhelmed and what they continuously do. It's just moving people all across the United States to spread the problem out."

