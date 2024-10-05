Kerik to Newsmax: Butler Sends 'Message to Anybody That Despises' Trump

The bolstered security at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's return to Butler, Pennsylvania, should have been in place during his first visit on July 13, but Saturday's return is a defiant message to those who hate the former president, according to former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik.

"I think every American would want to be here today, because it sends a message to the left; it sends a message to anybody that despises Donald Trump, or all these celebrities that have, you know, they make these comments: He should have been hit. He should have been dead," said Kerik, speaking from the rally about an hour before Trump was to take the stage.

"This is a signal: America loves Donald Trump.

"All you have to do is take a look around. He's going to be the next president. We're going to get him through this election. And this is a clear demonstration of what the people want."

Kerik said added security for Trump should have been the standard set at his rallies long ago, because the July 13 assassination attempt allowed a bullet to pierce the ear of the protectee and Corey Comperatore was killed and two other rallygoers were seriously wounded and survived.

"The Secret Service knows their job; they do assessments for these dignitaries, for their protectees," Kerik said. "President Trump's threat level is probably higher than any president in the history of this country. They know that. They should have had added security a long time ago."

Kerik pointed to former first lady Melania Trump's recent interview, in which she claimed the Trump campaign's security requests were denied by the Biden administration's Secret Service leadership.

"You know, the first lady, Melania Trump, said in an interview recently that they requested additional and increases in their security and were denied. That's crazy; should it never happened," Kerik added. "There's a need for the security. They have the money. They should do the job that they were sworn to do and protect the protectees.

"Whether it's Donald Trump, Joe Biden, President Bill Clinton, whoever it is, the assessment will lead them to the insight what their protective services should be, get the services they need.

"And this is what President Trump should've had the first time."

