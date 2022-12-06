Burt Jones to Newsmax: Herschel Walker in 'Unfortunate Situation'

Georgia Lt. Gov.-elect Burt Jones said on Newsmax on Tuesday he's "hopeful" for a Herschel Walker victory in the state's Senate race but acknowledged that "hundreds of millions of dollars" have been "dropped on his head."

"We had record turnout in both the primary and general elections here in this election cycle," said Jones. "As far as the runoff is concerned, it's going to be a close race. This last cycle, we did enjoy a red wave here in Georgia. From the governor's office on down, every constitutional officer won handily."

Jones added: "Hershel Walker has been put in an unfortunate situation where literally hundreds of millions of dollars has been dropped on his head. Eight-five percent of those dollars coming from outside the state of Georgia, so it's made it a very competitive race, but we're hopeful that we will have a good turnout today and Hershel Walker will be victorious tonight."

Jones said $100 million was being used against Walker.

"I tell folks all the time, you give me $100 million, and I can make anybody look good," said Jones. "And I can make anybody look bad with that kind of money, and they've really attacked him hard on a lot of issues."

Jones added: "That is very unfortunate because he's a good man, and he's doing this for the right reasons. I think he'll make a great United States senator."

Already 1.8 million early votes have been cast for the runoff between Walker and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. The polls are set to close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Emma Rechenberg of Newsmax's "National Report" asked Jones about his victory and the victory of Gov. Brian Kemp, both Republicans, in last month's midterm elections.

Jones cited the accomplishments of Republicans in Georgia.

"We've had a Republican legislative body that has delivered results for the state of Georgia," Jones said. "Nine years running now, we've been the No. 1 state to do business in. We have an outstanding business climate, we're the first state to open up after the coronavirus, and so the majority of that credit goes to our governor, who won by a large margin.

"And, quite frankly ... the constitutional officers from top to bottom are very conservative, fiscal conservative conservatives, and they represent the state very well. ... People didn't see any need to make a change on that front."