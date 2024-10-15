Rep. Owens to Newsmax: Elitism Hurts Harris With Black Community

Vice President Kamala Harris doesn't connect with the Black community because she's an "elitist," Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

In an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Owens said she doesn't connect "because elitists never do."

He said, "The community I grew up in was a very, very, a very solid business-based, faith-based, family-based community. When I grew up in the segregated South, it was not, it was not the white supremacist that did us in. It was a Black elitist.

"It's elitists today that do not care about — and by the way, that's in both parties — it doesn't care about the American people. They care about their power. They care about their prestige."

Owens added, "I think over the last four years, American people realize what that looks like. We want our freedom. We want opportunity. We want our kids to grow up in a society where they believe they can achieve things.

"And that is not listening to the, the 'woe, woe, woe is me, pitiful me' from the Democratic Party. We're done with that. We're tired of the anti-American philosophy and ideology."

Owens said former President Donald Trump did a great job for the Black community during his first term.

He highlighted Trump's "New Deal for Black America," which the former president proposed in October 2016. Owens called it a "game-changer," saying, "he did that not only for the Black community — talking about opportunity zones, religious freedom, business ownership, being able to be pushed up — those things they did for Americans, for Black Americans, he did for the American people."

As for the future, Owens said, "I'm very, very excited about where we are right now. And President Trump is the right guy to make his promises work when he gets there, for sure."

