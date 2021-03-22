Burgess Owens to Newsmax TV: Democrats Trying to 'Draw People to the Border'

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax TV on Thursday that Democrats are trying to “draw people to the border,” with their messaging, which he described as “dishonest.”

“What we see” on the border “is purposeful, personal chaos. President [Joe] Biden should be ashamed of himself one of things that we got rid of a long, long time ago, we fought against, was human trafficking, 200 years ago. We're now seeing it happen at the border, and… I believe personally, you can't do this on accident," Owens said during an appearance on “American Agenda.”

“What he's making a mess of, and the misery it’s bringing to so many people. So yes, I would suggest President Biden, first of all take this time out, go down and see what's happening there. Stop sending his folks out there that are being dishonest with us about the tragedy that's happened down there, and the people are being drawn to our country and going to misery in the process of getting it done, so we need to address this. It is no question of crisis, no question, and anybody that cares about real people can understand that.”

When asked about Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas’ comment blaming the Trump administration for the situation at the border, Owens said that we expect “honesty” from government officials.

“That's all we expect,” he said. “Just be honest with us, there are people down on the board right now [who] realize that this guy's being dishonest in every single fashion. And if the media would be honest with their coverage, it'll be seen how the tragic what's going on.”

He added later, “you can see that we did have policies in place that brought order to our border. God allows us here in this country to feel safe… where our children should be prioritized first, our jobs should be prioritized first, our health should be prioritized first. We're seeing right now is the dishonesty from the Biden organization who believes that we just don't have the common sense to see… so I hope the American people understand what's happening here. The contrast is obvious, we see what happened in the last four years and the building of the wall bringing order to the border. We see what's happened right now is nothing but dishonesty. It’s misery. It's on purpose, because they are actually using this to draw people to the border, and then one day to get their power and that's, at the end of the day, that’s what they’re all about.”