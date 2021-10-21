Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Biden's Mandates Mean Dangerous Shortages

President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates are unconstitutional and will result in dangerous shortages in essential personnel who will be leaving their jobs rather than getting the shots, Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax Thursday.

"People in the military [are] going to be leaving us," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We've got China flying a rocket over our country that is capable of delivering nuclear warheads, and we're seeing our military decimated, primarily our conservative military members."

The shortages will also fall in education, healthcare, and among police and fire departments, said Burchett, responding to video footage of hundreds of Seattle's first responders dropping off their boots on the City Hall steps after refusing the order to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's a recipe for disaster for our country, and the president, again, I believe is asleep at the switch," Burchett said. "I don't believe he is aware mentally about what is going on."

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before Congress Thursday, and Burchett said he wants to hear from him about what Biden's endgame is with the mandates.

"Of course it isn't legit," said Burchett. "What are we going to do with the next virus? What are we going to do down the road? It goes back to the constitutional question if it is, in fact, constitutionally mandated or allowed and I submit to you, it is not. It's just going to decimate our country and demoralize our people."

However, the whole Biden administration is "out to lunch" and isn't listening to what mainstream Americans are saying, said Burchett.

"You'll see the president's numbers continue to plummet," and that will mean more Democrat members of Congress will decide not to seek reelection, said Burchett.

"It won't end, it will not end until this bunch is out of office," he concluded.

