Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Blinken Beat 'Ronald McDonald and Bozo' With 'Clown Show'

Rep. Tim Burchett Tuesday on Newsmax slammed Secretary of State Antony Blinken's video House testimony as nothing more than a "clown show," and called him a liar who is a "mouthpiece for this failed administration."

"Ronald McDonald and Bozo are mad because they got outdone in the clown show," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It was ridiculous. There's no reason for him not to be there in person."

Blinken Monday told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the Biden administration had prepared for worst-case scenarios and remains "intensely focused" on the safety of Americans during and after the pullout from Afghanistan.

He came under fire for testifying by video even though he was just blocks away at the State Department.

"The problem is that he just lies," said Burchett. "I just can't say enough bad things about him." The administration, he added, has the blood of the 13 military personnel who were killed in a terrorist attack during the evacuation, but Blinken on Monday laid blame on former President Donald Trump.

"You can just read before they open their mouth what they're going to say," said Burchett. "Any time that Blinken was caught in a tough answer, he said 'well that you know that's classified. We'll have to get that back to you.'"

Blinken is "out of his league," added the congressman. "He needs to go and somebody needs to accept responsibility."

Meanwhile, Burchett said House Democrats are saying, behind the scenes, that they hope Biden can get Afghanistan off the nation's front pages with the mandates he ordered for the coronavirus vaccine.

"They see this as a disaster, and just the stuttering, stammering from the left is incredible," said Burchett. "It's going to cost about 50 Democrats their jobs, hopefully at least that many, and I think we'll see [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House."

He also said Democrats are angry with what's happened to their party and feel like they've been left behind.

"It's like [Ronald] Reagan said," he added. "I didn't leave the Democrat Party. They left me and that's clearly what's happening. The far left is in complete control. [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, instead of listening to middle America, she's listening to San Francisco where she's from, and it just doesn't sell."

