Tags: budget | debt | spending | florida | governor | ron desantis

DeSantis to Newsmax: US Spending 'Fun House Mirror,' Budget Must Be Balanced

By    |   Friday, 05 May 2023 08:00 PM EDT

Washington, D.C., politicians are shielded from accountability to their voters, which is the root cause of runaway spending in Congress, according to Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Newsmax.

"You get in there, it's like a fun house mirror," DeSantis told John Bachman in an exclusive interview that aired Friday on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Like here in the Florida, we have to balance the budget. We run big surpluses. We have to make decisions.

"What happens in Washington, because they don't have a balanced budget requirement, they will face less blowback as a politician if they charge it on the credit card."

The credit card is the metaphor for the exploding national debt, which Congress continually raises without hesitation, DeSantis laments, because being fiscally responsible in Congress is a Catch-22 — damned both ways — situation.

"Because if they cut spending, well maybe you like that and you don't like that," DeSantis told Bachman. "If they raise taxes, maybe I don't like that. So it's a way to pass the buck."

Congress needs a balanced budget amendment, concluded DeSantis, who is a former member of Congress.

"I think they need to require a balanced budget and force them to make decisions," he said.

"A lot of the COVID spending was a bad mistake. We really are in a bad trajectory fiscally for this country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


