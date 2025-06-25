WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Carter to Newsmax: World a Safer Place Thanks to Trump's Decisive Actions

Wednesday, 25 June 2025 10:49 AM EDT

The world is a safer place today thanks to the decisive actions that President Donald Trump took in the war between Iran and Israel, Rep. Buddy Carter told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Georgia Republican, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," said that what Trump did saved "millions of lives," as the world understood that there was "no way can Iran have a nuclear bomb, we cannot allow that."

Carter emphasized that "the world is a safer place today than it was just five days ago thanks to the actions, decisive actions of a president who understands that you can achieve peace through strength, and that's exactly what he did."

The congressman continued that "thanks to his actions that he has brought peace here. Now he has brokered this peace deal [referring to the cease-fire in the war between Iran and Israel]."

Carter stressed that "I would submit to you that there is no one more deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize than Donald J. Trump," adding that "this should be a slam dunk."

The Georgia representative bemoaned that "everybody wants to say, 'oh, he's a war monger.'"

But Carter adamantly said, "No, [it is] just the opposite. [Trump] wants peace."

The congressman said that he is aware that Trump has been nominated for the prize in previous years as well without receiving it, but insisted that "it is going to be different this time ... and he is certainly deserving of it."

