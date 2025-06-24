Trump: 'Great Honor' to Destroy Nuke Sites, 'Stop the War'

With the final post-ceasefire volleys having been flushed out after stern warnings, harsh language, and a phone call aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump is taking another bow on having temporarily de-escalated heightened tensions in the Middle East.

"Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the war, equally!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "It was my great honor to destroy all nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR!"

That post was among the flurry after Trump made remarks before boarding Marine One en route to Air Force One and the NATO summit in The Netherlands.

"ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran," Trump announced on Truth Social. "All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran.

"Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES."

Trump then added in a Truth post: "IRAN WILL NEVER REBUILD THEIR NUCLEAR FACILITIES!"

With an unusual level of strong language even for Trump's off-the-cuff standards, he told reporters: "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing, do you understand that?"

Trump had expressed disappointment over the continued attacks from Iran and Israel.

"They violated it, but Israel violated it, too," Trump said. He added, "I'm not happy with Israel."

"I didn't like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal," Trump said. "And now I hear Israel just went out because they felt violated by one rocket that didn't land anywhere."