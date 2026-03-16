Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: NATO Allies Must Help US in Iran

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., said on Newsmax Monday that U.S. allies, especially NATO partners, need to help immediately in the widening war with Iran.

He said that member countries should join efforts now to secure the Strait of Hormuz instead of waiting until after Washington has already done "the heavy lifting."

In an interview on "Wake Up America," Carter was asked about President Donald Trump's call for NATO and other allies to help secure the strait.

Trump warned in an interview over the weekend that NATO could face "a very bad" future if allies do not help the U.S. reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while also pressing countries outside the alliance, including China, Japan, and South Korea, to contribute.

The current conflict escalated Feb. 28 after the United States and Israel launched major strikes on Iranian military targets, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile and drone attacks across the region and against commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf.

Since then, Iran has effectively shut down much of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that carries roughly 20% of the world's seaborne oil, by threatening vessels, attacking ships, and deploying mines and drones in the area.

The disruption has sharply reduced maritime traffic and pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel as the United States has called for an international naval coalition to reopen the strait and restore global energy shipments.

The administration's push comes as allied support remains uncertain.

The European Union said Monday it wants more clarity on U.S. goals before committing forces as several governments have signaled caution about being drawn deeper into the conflict.

Britain has been weighing limited assistance, including mine-hunting drones, rather than a broader combat role, according to multiple reports.

"Well, I certainly hope they will, and I certainly expect for them to get involved," Carter said. "Let's face it, we need them now.

"We don't need them after we complete our mission; we need them now."

"And they need to understand that," he added. "I know that Britain was willing to come after we had already done the heavy lifting."

"Well, that does us no good; we need them now. We need to get this straight and get this situation to where we get the oil flowing again."

Carter also said during the interview that Trump is right to keep military options open while pressing allies to step up as the United States moves more forces into the region, including the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

"Well, first of all, let's make sure we understand: I don't want boots on the ground; the president doesn't want boots on the ground. None of us want that," Carter said.

"But we can't take away that option," he added. "The president is being very strategic here.

"He's making sure he keeps all his options on the table. He's not going to let the enemy know what he's going to do or what he's not going to do."

Trump said Friday that U.S. forces struck military targets on Iran's Kharg Island, the country's main oil export hub, while sparing its oil infrastructure for now and warning that restraint could end if Iran interferes further with shipping.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com