Rep. Ken Buck: House GOP Putting Twitter 'on Notice' About Musk's Offer

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Friday that he and other House Republicans are putting Twitter ''on notice'' to preserve all documents relating to Elon Musk's attempt to buy the company so they can be reviewed at hearings once the party takes back the majority in the midterm elections.

''I think that what eventually Twitter has to do is explain why they destroyed documents, if, in fact, they decide to destroy documents, when we hold hearings next year,'' Buck said on ''Spicer & Co.''

''So, by putting them on notice that we're interested in hearings, by putting them on notice that we're interested information if they go ahead and destroy communications, emails and other memos. They will not only look bad, but they may very well have violated the law when subpoenas are issue next year for that kind of information.''

Buck was one of 18 GOP members of Congress to send a letter to Twitter's board of directors on Friday, asking the social media giant to ''preserve all records and materials relating to Musk's offer to buy Twitter, including Twitter's consideration and response to this offer, and Twitter's evaluation of its shareholder interests with respect to Musk's offer.''

Ranked as the ''richest man in the world'' with an estimated net worth of $249 billion, Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is trying to buy the platform for $46.5 billion, including $21 billion of his own fortune, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Musk has said he wants to purchase the company to ensure it remains a ''fair'' platform for liberals and conservatives alike to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech.

''My strong intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization,'' the Post reported that Musk said in a TED conference last week. ''I don't care about the economics at all.''

Twitter has come under fire for banning then-President Donald Trump as well as other conservatives from the platform.

The company said it would use a ''poison pill,'' a financial maneuver corporation routinely use to limit the amount of stock one shareholder can buy in the company to stop unwanted takeovers, according to the article.

Buck said that these particular social media platforms have a large impact on how the country conducts its politics and free speech.

''I think it has implications for free speech with Twitter more than any other company in the marketplace, and that's really what the concern is,'' he said. ''These platforms have such an influence over our elections and have such an influence over the information flow in this country that the implication is what is so important.

''It may be a standard process that other companies use, [but] the real question is, does Congress need to address that and make sure that Twitter, or companies that control speech, aren't able to use that kind of a tactic, and that someone like Elon Musk, who wants to make the company really fair for everybody is not hindered in a way with the poison bill like that,'' he continued.

Buck is seeking reelection this year in Colorado's 4th Congressional District.. The primary is set for June 28. The general election is on Nov. 8, according to Ballotpedia.

