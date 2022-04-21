Elon Musk Vows to 'Defeat the Spam Bots' If Twitter Bid Succeeds

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk pledged on Thursday that he would eliminate "spam bots," or fake accounts programmed to distribute bulk messages, from Twitter if his offer to buy the company is successful.

"If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying," Musk said through his Twitter account.

"And authenticate all real humans," he added in a follow-up tweet.

Musk had previously expressed his distaste for spam bots, specifically those pushing cryptocurrency scams, during a TED Talk on April 14.

"If I had a Dogecoin for every crypto scam I saw, we'd have 100 billion Dogecoin," Musk said at the time.

"A top priority I would have is eliminating the spam and scam bots and the bot armies that are on Twitter," he added.

The half-humorous vow by Musk to eliminate bots comes amid news he has lined up commitments worth $46.5 billion to finance a Twitter takeover, roughly one week after he first proposed to buy the social media company, CNN reported.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk said he had not received a formal response from Twitter's board to his proposal of acquiring all remaining shares for $54.20 apiece.

Musk stated he is "seeking to negotiate" a definitive acquisition agreement and "is prepared to begin such negotiations immediately."

Twitter spokesman Brenden Lee confirmed in a statement on behalf of the company that it had received the updated proposal from Musk and the "new information on potential financing."

"As previously announced and communicated to Mr. Musk directly, the Board is committed to conducting a careful, comprehensive, and deliberate review to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders," Lee said.