×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bryan steil | sam bankman-fried | wire fraud | ftx | doj | charge | house

Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Indicting Bankman-Fried Before House Testimony 'Suspicious'

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Tuesday, 13 December 2022 09:27 PM EST

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax that the Justice Department's decision to charge former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried before his planned House testimony is "suspicious."

During a Tuesday "Spicer & Co. appearance," the congressman explained that a prosecutor's "dream" would be that Bankman-Fried testifies under oath for potential future perjury cases.

"So, why did this indictment come down less than 24 before he was to testify? Steil queried, given Bankman-Fried's massive $37 million sum spent in the 2022 midterms on largely Democratic candidates.

"Millions of Americans out their money and trust with FTX only to find out that it was swindled by Mr. Bankman-Fried," he continued. "Ultimately, people are going to have to be held accountable for the actions that took place in this situation."

Steil further criticized the likely reasons for the Justice Department's move, including the argument Bankman-Fried could have been a "flight risk."

"I think the American people were really let short. Because they should have been able to hear directly from Mr. Bankman-Fried as to what went on."

Bankman-Fried's planned speech to Congress was leaked to Forbes before Steil's interview, showing that the crypto billionaire attempted to blame the FTX fallout on a negative public relations campaign by competitor Binance.

It's just one day after the U.S. government arrested Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas, in line with a charge from the Southern District of New York authorized by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to The New York Times, the criminal charges against Bankman-Fried include wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy, and money laundering.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax that the Justice Department's decision to charge former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried before his planned House testimony is "suspicious."
bryan steil, sam bankman-fried, wire fraud, ftx, doj, charge, house, testimony
308
2022-27-13
Tuesday, 13 December 2022 09:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved