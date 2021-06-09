Mo Brooks to Newsmax: VP Harris, 'Quit Paying People' to Break Into US

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., sent a message to Vice President Kamala Harris on Newsmax: When it comes to the crisis at the border, you keep “talking about addressing the cause — well, the cause is simple — Kamala Harris, listen up, listen close: Quit paying people money to break in the United States of America.”

He said she should simply “start enforcing our border security laws, and you know what, they won't come. Just obey the law. If you'll just obey the law and quit encouraging illegal conduct, then we will have a solution at our southern border.”

Brooks, who serves on the House Armed Services, and the Science, Space, and Technology committees, told “Greg Kelly Reports” that President “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are out of touch with reality. I'm not sure exactly what it is about their mental attitude and approach to all this that makes them out of touch, but we have a very serious and dangerous problem at our southern border.”

The Democrats don’t require a border solution, they simply covet more power, he believes.

“The socialists like Kamala Harris and like Joe Biden. They covet political power so much that they're willing to sacrifice American lives,” he said. “Each year, about 2,000 American lives are dead at the hands of illegal aliens killed on American soil, and they're willing to accept those losses because they believe long term that this process of illegally crossing our borders will empower socialist Democrats. With more votes in House, Senate and White House elections, and that's what it's all about, their craving, coveting of power, regardless of the damage done to American citizens.”

