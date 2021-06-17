Rep. Brian Babin to Newsmax: VP Harris Still Hasn't Visited Border

Texas Rep. Brian Babin criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for her continued absence from the United States-Mexico border on Newsmax. Harris, who was appointed the border czar in Washington, has failed, as Babin put it, to visit the border though she received invites several times from members of Congress.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Babin touted that President Joe Biden and Vice president Kamala Harris, "who by the way is our supposedly border security czar of this administration; not one time has she been to visit the border. Even though we invited her to come on several other occasions. We never heard anything back from her. Yes, she's been asked about that quite a few times from the press and hasn't really given a good answer."

Babin shared his concern that the Biden administration may have something to "hide," calling back to a time when he tried to visit a border facility but was denied entry even though, he as a congressman, has constitutional Article I oversight.



We wanted to get in," Babin said. "But incredibly, even though we have a constitutional Article I oversight over this on this facility as the members of the U.S. Congress, we were denied entry. It was totally unacceptable. It makes a mockery of our check and balances system constitutionally. It violates Biden's commitment to transparency he promised the American people. And all I can say is, what are they trying to hide?"

The border facility told Babin he was denied entry, even though he has "been asking for weeks and weeks to have a tour and again...[they] told us that basically...uh they locked us out...said we couldn't come in. 'But you're you would be welcome to come back, possibly in September or October.'"



Babin objected to this, stating, "I don't think so...being denied entry is simply unacceptable. It is unconstitutional. And they have no right to keep representatives of the United States Congress out, especially since we had three appropriators who were there to fund this facility and ten authorizers; and to say we couldn't come in was just preposterous."

According to the House of Representatives website, "The Constitution says nothing about congressional investigations and oversight, but the authority to conduct investigations is implied since Congress possesses 'all legislative powers.'"

