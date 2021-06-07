Rep. Brian Babin to Newsmax: HHS Facility at Fort Bliss 'Costing Millions'

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said that he was unsuccessful in his attempt to obtain a figure from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as to what it costs American taxpayers to run the facility.

The co-chair of the border security caucus stated, “It's costing millions. In fact, we couldn't even get a figure from the HHS facility at Fort Bliss, Texas from the supervisor down there, the director, how much is the American taxpayer paying for this enormous HHS facility at Ft. Bliss?”

The response he received when he asked that question was: “they didn't know, or he wouldn't say- one of the two. It's incredible that we don't know how much” is being spent at Ft. Bliss on this crisis.

The congressmen then warned “Spicer & Co.” on Newsmax TV that “the American people are certainly anything but safe under this administration.”

Vice President Kamala Harris recently identified what she claims is the “root cause” of the surge in illegal migrants at the southern border: climate change, reported the NY Post.

Babin does not agree. “The root cause is not climate change, he declared, it is not all the specious reasons that she's given, the root cause is they're coming up here, 95% for economic purposes, which is a bogus asylum excuse. We know that.”

“Now that the Biden Administration has done away with the remain in Mexico, the MPP policy, Title 42 is going by the wayside as well, he continued, they're not building the wall, they're absolutely inviting and encouraging people to come in and they're COVID positive, the numbers of criminal aliens that have been apprehended over the last couple of months- they're up something like 900 to 1000%.”

When you combine “defund the police” with “open borders,” the result is a crime wave, he said.

“We're going to see a crime wave coupled with the defund the police department efforts of the radical Democrats, along with the open borders and the gang members and the criminal aliens that are coming in… the American people are certainly anything but safe under this administration.”

