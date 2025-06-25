Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Trump Wants Partners, Not Dependents

As President Donald Trump returned from the annual NATO summit having persuaded the majority of the members to commit 5% of their annual gross domestic product on core defense requirements, Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the U.S. "wants strong partners that are going to step up."

"We want a Europe that doesn't need the United States of America. Not so that we're not there for each other, but so that we know you can be your own security guarantee. You can stand on your own.

"The outgoing Polish prime minister said it very well. He said, 'We have a continent of 500 million people asking for a country of 300 million people to defend against a country of 150 million people. Where does the math add up in any of that?' It doesn't add up," Mast said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

The representative from Florida's 21st Congressional District said that Trump deserves "all the credit in the world" for pushing European countries to increase their defense spending.

"The $500 billion commitment that Germany made in the past, the $20 billion commitment that U.K. made in the past, the $150 billion commitment that the EU has made over the past couple of months.

"Why give President Trump all the credit for this? Because they could have done it a year ago. They could have done it two years ago. They could have done it three years ago. They didn't do it. In fact, they were falling behind on these commitments."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com