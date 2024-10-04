WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: brian mast | helene | foreign aid | middle east | trump | harris

Brian Mast to Newsmax: Curb Foreign Aid, 'Put America First'

Friday, 04 October 2024 04:10 PM EDT

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that the United States should cut back on foreign aid spending to help states recover from devastating natural disasters like Hurricane Helene, which damaged much of Florida last week.

Hurricane Helene struck Florida last Thursday, killing at least 21 people and causing widespread flooding and power outages, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Mast, who sits on both the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Transportation Infrastructure Committee, told "Newsline" that the government needs to eliminate waste and fraud, saying the U.S. should "put America first" and "stop giving billions of dollars to Afghanistan" and others in foreign aid.

"When you look at the difference between [former] President [Donald] Trump on the Middle East and you look at the difference between he and [Vice President Kamala] Harris, it's very distinct," he said.

"Trump wants American energy, wants to support it, wants to insulate as much as he can the United States of America from those Middle East energy conflicts like what's kicking off right now."

The congressman added, "Harris doesn't. She wants America reliant on anything other than American energy, and that's exactly what's going on right now."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
