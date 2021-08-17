Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Biden 'Does Not Deserve' to Remain in Office

Rep. Brian Mast, a U.S. Army combat veteran who lost both legs in an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan, told Newsmax Tuesday that President Joe Biden "does not deserve to have the titles of commander or chief anywhere close to his name" after the way he has committed the "greatest military blunder in my lifetime's history," with how he has handled the end of the 20-year war, and the mass evacuation efforts from that country.

"(It is) the time to call for people's jobs to include the president, and there's a host of other reasons outside of what's going on in Afghanistan," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Let's layer something else up on Afghanistan. We've now created the next terrorist safe haven. I don't believe that the Taliban are turning over a new leaf. As of yesterday, they're no longer the Taliban that they used to be."

Mast also insisted that former President Donald Trump and his administration bear "zero blame" for the mayhem that is happening in Afghanistan, no matter what Biden said on Monday or moving forward.

"President Biden decided himself to conduct the withdrawal, how to conduct the withdrawal, to do it in the dark of night. and to not do it in a tactical way," said Mast. "If his analysis truly was that this was going to happen, whether it was a week later a month later, or a year later, then why in the world would they leave one military arm there? One piece of armor one anything to make the most well-equipped Taliban in the history of the Taliban?"

There is still the crisis with America's open southern border, Mast pointed out.

"Those two things obviously don't go very well hand-in-hand," he said. "Resignations must come for both domestic and foreign policy purposes."

Afghanistan remains an "extremely dangerous situation," Mast continued. However, he said, the United States does not "have the right people in the fight for it, and I'm not talking about the Marines. I'm talking about those on top."

Meanwhile, the congressman said his fellow veterans are carrying a "weight on their shoulders that I haven't seen them carry in this way before" because so many of their Afghan partners are left behind and are in danger of capture by the Taliban.

"There are those who have reached out to unit commanders, unit first sergeants, others that have written letters for their Afghan partners that they served with for how many years, saying I'm sponsoring you for a special immigrant visa," said Mast. "Now they're getting WhatsApp messages or emails or you name it saying 'I'm on the run. I'm sleeping in a pomegranate orchard. I'm going house to house. This is going to happen to my spouse, my children my whatever.'"

The veterans he's hearing from, he added, are in a "heartbreaking situation" because they had made a commitment to get their partners out of Afghanistan, and that is now in jeopardy.

