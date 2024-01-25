Texas State Rep to Newsmax: Biden Violated Immigration Laws 18M Times

If there are three violations of federal crimes for every illegal immigrant who has entered Texas, then President Joe Biden has committed millions of crimes by allowing it to happen, Republican Texas lawmaker Brian Harrison told Newsmax on Thursday.

Harrison, who represents the 10th District in the Texas House, told "The Chris Salcedo Show" despite that fact, the Biden administration has the temerity to sue the state for the right to let more illegal immigrants enter the U.S.

"For every one illegal immigrant that Joe Biden lets stay lawlessly in this country, he is violating at least three federal laws that I can think of offhand," said Harrison, chief of staff in the Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration.

"Since we know that over 6 million, probably way more than that, have already entered this country illegally, just in Joe Biden's first three years in office, Joe Biden has broken federal law, think about this, 18 million times.

"Yet he has the audacity, the lawless Biden administration, to sue the state of Texas. And what is our crime? Doing the job that he won't and trying to secure that border."

The Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision Monday that Customs and Border Patrol agents can remove razor wire the Texas National Guard put up along the Rio Grande River that separates the U.S. from Mexico, siding with the Biden administration's claim in Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution that only the federal government can enforce immigration laws.

But Harrison and 25 Republican governors are standing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who declared Wednesday his state is under invasion while invoking Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3 of the Constitution that he said reserves to his state the right of self-defense. Abbott has instructed his National Guard to continue adding razor wire along the border.

On March 5, a Texas law takes effect making it a state crime to cross into the country illegally between ports of entry. It penalizes repeat offenders with up to 20 years in prison. The law, which is being challenged in court by the Department of Justice, allows a judge to drop the charges if the illegal immigrant agrees to return to Mexico.

"Ronald Reagan once said, and I believe correctly, that America is the last best hope of man on earth," Harrison said. "I firmly believe now more than ever that Texas is the last best hope for America. It is our state that is having to stand up and do the job the federal government won't do.

"Gov. Abbott said correctly ... there are some laws that Joe Biden is himself violating."

