Rep. Harrison to Newsmax: Kudos to Trump for 'Historic' Medicaid Fraud Takedown

Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Texas, told Newsmax that the Trump administration should be applauded for a "historic" takedown of a government healthcare fraud scheme.

Harrison told "America Right Now" on Saturday that it is refreshing to see a focus on waste, fraud, and abuse. "There's a culture of accountability when you have the right people in charge."

He said the scope of the fraud is almost hard to believe. "I gotta tip my hat and say what an amazing, historic job that the Trump administration has done with this takedown," Harrison said. "Historic, almost $15 billion. I think over 300 medical professionals charged. Over 200 million illegal drug pills. Just staggering, the scale."

The Department of Justice on Monday reported initial results from its coordinated takedown of healthcare fraud amounting to over $14.6 billion and the arrests of 324 defendants. Many of those arrested were healthcare professionals that the department said were directly involved in scamming the government.

Harrison is the former chief of staff of the Department of Health and Human Services during President Donald Trump's first term. He said the groundwork for this kind of investigation was put in place at that time. "I believe that this is building on the effort that was launched in 2018 or 2019, the healthcare fraud, policy, data analytics teams, which was an inter-agency effort led by DOJ and HHS," Harrison said.

He pointed out it also takes a desire to use the tools at hand. "Here's the real headline. What a difference one year makes," Harrison said. "Just this one takedown, just this one enforcement action. In the first six months of President Trump's term, building on the work he established in the first term."

Put that in contrast, he said, with healthcare fraud enforcement during the administration of former President Joe Biden. "They have done more to combat waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicare than Joe Biden did in his entire four years of his administration," Harrison noted.

The DOJ said the largest enterprise involved in its fraud takedown was a sprawling concept that required dozens of people to coordinate the fraud by setting up fake medical supply companies that had billed the government for $10.6 billion in fraudulent Medicare claims using stolen identities of over 1 million Americans from all 50 states.

The DOJ pointed out that this was not simply a crime against the government; it was a crime against taxpayers.

