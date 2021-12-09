Rep. Babin to Newsmax: 'Not Holding My Breath' on Renewed Border Policy

Rep. Brian Babin, who co-chairs the Congressional Border Security Caucus, said on Newsmax Thursday that he hopes the Biden administration's return to the Trump era remain in Mexico policy will help slow down the border crisis, but he has his doubts.

"I'm not holding my breath," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We've seen the slow rolling and the pushback from this administration even on court orders on other issues as well."

Under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) enacted during the Trump administration, people entering or seeking admission into the United States illegally or without documentation were to be returned to Mexico where they would wait for the duration of their immigration proceedings.

President Joe Biden, upon entering office in January, canceled the program, but the administration said last week it will restart the protocols after a federal judge ruled the decision did not follow proper procedure and in August ordered the program to be reinstated.

Babin pointed out that the situation at the border has gotten much worse under Biden, with 1.6 million people crossing into the United States and being apprehended since January.

"At the same time, Biden is issuing travel bans that are absolutely meaningless," said Babin, referring to bans issued against southern African countries after the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant.

"You know the illegals that are coming across, that does not do a thing to protect us from the COVID pandemic," said Babin. "And we have migrants from 106 countries who have crossed our border."

But, he said, there is a "strong probability" that the Biden administration has no intention of securing the border, said Babin.

"One of the biggest indicators of that is that we now know that removal deportations of illegal aliens in this country are down 80% from the time that President [Donald] Trump was in office," said Babin. "That proves absolutely that the Biden administration has no intention of controlling this border."

Meanwhile, the only way to disincentivize illegal immigration is by enforcing the country's laws, including deporting people who have already had their day in court.

"They have empowered the terrorists, the drug traffickers, the human smugglers, and cartels, and they see our open borders and absolutely easy opportunity to come into America," said Babin. "He's got to secure this border and stop the incentivization of illegal immigration."

Vice President Kamala Harris has been tasked with the border situation, and Babin said he hopes she doesn't end up becoming president, pointing to the failures to alleviate the immigration situation.

"There are people dying on both sides of the border because of these border policies," he said, adding that there has been a 341% increase in the amount of fentanyl coming across the border in the past year and that 100,000 Americans died of overdoses in 2021.

"It is unreal what this administration is doing to the American people," said Babin.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here