Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Biden Turning His Back on Border Crisis

President Joe Biden has turned his back on the border crisis, which is harming Americans through the increase in illegal drugs, disease, and crime, Rep. Brian Babin said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"It's incredible that we've got this many people coming across our borders that are unvetted and untested," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's the worst year in history for our country.

"The president of the United States seems to just turn his back on the American people repeatedly."

The immigrants are "putting an enormous burden on local and county governments, on school districts, and on our police departments, who are already under assault by the Democrat Party through defunding," Babin added. "We've got a crime wave just sweeping the nation, and I think you can trace a lot of it back to this open border."

The latest report released for December shows there were almost 179,000 migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in that month alone, and Babin said he expects 2022 will bring another year of high border apprehensions.

Further, he said that almost 700,000 immigrants got away from being stopped, and when that's added to the 1.8 million known apprehensions, "we don't know how many of those were sick, or terrorists, or criminals, or whatever."

But Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, have "simply turned their backs on American citizens, said Babin.

"It's hard to imagine, and then the president not wanting to answer questions about any of the crises he has created," he continued, noting Biden's use of an expletive toward Fox News' Peter Doocy after the reporter asked him a question about inflation.

"It's unbelievable we have a president like this," said Babin.

The congressman further said Republicans should campaign on the border issue in this year's midterm elections, because "every state is a border state because of the influx of millions."

"We've had over 100,000 Americans die of overdoses in the last year," said Babin. "This is the highest on record, and it's because of the fentanyl that is coming … [there are] tons of narcotics coming across, and much of that is fentanyl."

Babin, who is a dentist, pointed out that he's a healthcare professional and knows that fentanyl is a "very useful drug" for pain and operating room procedures, but when it's in the wrong hands, it kills people.

"Mayorkas and Biden are creating this problem down at the border," he said. "It's a problem that then translates to the American people through security, drug overdoses … I don't know what level of threat we have to reach to finally get some action out of this president and the people that surround him. It's incredible."

