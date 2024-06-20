FCC's Carr to Newsmax: Sound Alarm on Soros Radio Takeover Bid

Brendan Carr, one of two Republican members of the five-member Federal Communications Commission, warned Thursday on Newsmax about an effort by a foreign company founded by liberal billionaire George Soros that is seeking to fast-track the purchase of more than 200 radio stations in the U.S.

In February, Soros Fund Management reportedly purchased $400 million of debt in Audacy, which is the No. 2 U.S. broadcaster behind iHeartMedia. Audacy, which owns more than 220 stations nationwide and reaches 165 million monthly listeners, features a number of conservative shows from hosts that include Erick Erickson, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, and Dana Loesch.

FCC rules prohibit giving a radio station license to a company if more than 25% of its controlling interest is held by a foreign individual, government, or entity. To assume control of Audacy, the FCC would need to make an exception for Soros Fund Management.

"We need Congress to step in and to call attention to this so that the FCC doesn't do this through some sort of Soros shenanigans at the bureau level," Carr told "Prime News." "Let's at least take this vote at the commission level because ... there's going to be foreign investment here.

"We don't know where the foreign investment is coming from because they haven't specified yet. They've said, Waive that rule. Let us take full control of these stations right now, and then we'll come back to the FCC down the road and go through that foreign ownership review process. We need to take care of this right now at the outset."

In April, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, called for vigorous FCC oversight "to ensure U.S. radio stations are not subject to undue influence."

"A lot of these stations are just playing music today," Carr said. "But that's not the case in all circumstances. There's at least some that are playing Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Dana Loesch in cities in Pennsylvania, in Virginia, in Florida, as well. ... My concern is that the FCC is going to agree to this special Soros shortcut and effectively fast-track this deal without following the normal procedures, right into this summer and into this fall.

"Frankly, Congressman Chip Roy was out early sounding the alarm, and I've been speaking out now for the first time this week."

