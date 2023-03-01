Sen. Braun to Newsmax: Biden Loan Forgiveness Plan a 'Moral Hazard'

Sen. Mike Braun told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan was a "moral hazard" to those who never attended college or previously took out student loans.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Wednesday, the Indiana Republican described the plan, currently being challenged at the Supreme Court, as nothing more than a "sugar high."

"They think they can sell it. There's a small group that benefits from it," Braun said. "The merits of the case say it's bad for many reasons."

His comments arrive as the court's conservative majority has signaled an openness to reverse Biden's order, which permitted up to $20,000 in debt cancellation for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other student loan recipients.

According to NBC4 Washington, Chief Justice John Roberts led his colleagues in questioning Tuesday the administration's authority to cancel federal student loans due to the COVID-19 emergency.

Braun also said he and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., were pushing legislation that requires the Biden administration to disclose all intelligence related to the FBI's COVID-19 lab leak theory.

"The best remedy for anything is sunshine and transparency," the senator said, adding that the bill initially passed by unanimous consent in 2021 before the FBI shut it down.

"It just goes to show they sit on stuff," he said.

Braun has opted not to seek reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2024, instead running for the Republican nomination in the Indiana gubernatorial election.

