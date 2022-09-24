Brandon Judd to Newsmax: Abbott Right to Label Cartels as Terrorists

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was correct to issue his executive order designating border cartels as terrorist organizations, as "they don't care about human life," National Border Patrol President Brandon Judd said Saturday on Newsmax.

"If you look at what they're currently doing, if you look at the death toll that we have here in the United States, and if you look at the way that they're doing it, how could they be anything but terrorists?" Judd asked Saturday on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "They are trying to bring in as much product as they possibly can to line their pockets with as much money as possible, and they don't care about human life. That is terrorism."

And as a result, their actions are causing a "great deal of fear" among U.S. citizens, whether in the inner city, the suburbs or rural areas, because of what's coming across the border through the actions of the cartels, said Judd.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is more focused on its rhetoric than on dealing with what is happening at the border and the toll it's taking on lives, said Judd.

"If they were to talk about facts, they would bring up that we have the most [migrants] that we've ever seen in the history of the United States crossing our border," said Judd. "Today we're seeing more deaths than at any time previous to this administration.

"We are seeing more girls and women being raped and abused ... everything that is happening on the border is strictly based upon the policies that this administration has implemented."

That's because the administration wants to "pander to their left base" and because there are "too many activists in the White House and the Department of Homeland Security," he added.

"The numbers clearly show that. And all of the evidence shows that what they want you to believe is, they want you to believe their rhetoric rather than their own lying eyes," said Judd. "They think that the American public is stupid. They think that they can get over on the American public by simply rolling out all of their political rhetoric."

But federal and state law enforcement entities aren't tracking the crime metric, because if they did, "they would have to implement policies that would give us a secure border ... they would then actually have to give us the policies, programs and operations that would allow us to do the job that we were sent out there to do."

Judd also spoke out about the lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed on behalf of 48 migrants who he had flown to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts earlier this month.

"There have been thousands upon thousands who have been resettled by secret flights [from the Biden administration]," said Judd. "They're going to lose that lawsuit, but the mainstream media is going to have to cover the issue.

"And when they cover the issue, the American people are going to find out about what's going on. This was a great lawsuit simply because it's going to be lost, and it's going to shine the spotlight on what's currently happening."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!