Tags: brandon williams | new york | house | zeldin

Rep.-Elect Williams to Newsmax: Zeldin Boosted N.Y. Republicans

By    |   Tuesday, 15 November 2022 01:12 PM EST

New York's GOP House delegation is at a historic high with 11 representatives, and much of that has to do with Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign for governor in helping flip four seats, incoming Rep.-elect Brandon Williams said on Newsmax on Tuesday. 

"I think it's important to recognize what Lee captured," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "National Report" about Zeldin, who lost the gubernatorial race to incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul last week. "He represented the message that there is a streak of common sense that runs through the Empire State here, and New York should be leading the nation back towards common sense."

It's a "real travesty" that Zeldin wasn't elected, Williams added, but "he has elevated all of New York to a position of prominence."

Williams, a newcomer to politics, also discussed the upcoming elections to pick the next House speaker and said he believes it should be current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. 

"I have been 500 days at sea on a nuclear submarine, so there's nothing that prepares you for being in politics," said Williams, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and tech entrepreneur. "The leadership is really going to matter because we're going to have a very narrow majority.

"I'd like to see Kevin McCarthy continue that leadership going forward because we're going to have to stand up together to check Joe Biden and make sure that we're heading in the right direction."

