Rep. Andy Biggs to Newsmax: I'm Challenging McCarthy for Speaker

Monday, 14 November 2022 10:46 PM EST

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Monday night he will challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California to be House speaker in the next Congress, should Republicans gain control of the chamber.

"I think the country wants a different direction from the House of Representatives," Biggs told Newsmax's "Prime News." "And it's a new world, and, yes, I'm going to be nominated [Tuesday] for the position of speaker of the House.

Biggs, the former chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who easily won reelection for his fourth term, said the issue is not just about McCarthy for Tuesday's leadership vote.

"Kevin has raised a lot of money and done a lot of things, but this is not just about Kevin," Biggs said. "I think it's about institutional direction and trajectory."

McCarthy has many detractors on the House's right flank. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said he will not support the California Republican, and Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax he will support Biggs.

Good, who has pushed for the GOP to delay Tuesday's leadership vote because control of the House has yet to be decided, said McCarthy has "not been an agent of change." Good said Tuesday's vote should be a competition and not a coronation.

"We'll see if we can get the job done and see if we have the votes," Biggs said.

McCarthy needs 218 Republican or Democrat member votes Tuesday to become speaker in 2023. Anything short of that would lead to additional House votes between now and Jan. 3, when the 118th Congress will be sworn in.

Monday, 14 November 2022 10:46 PM
