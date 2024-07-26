Rep. Brandon Williams to Newsmax: US Must 'Stand Up' to Violent Protest

Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday that America has "to stand up" to the kind of violent protest seen in Washington, D.C., this week, when anti-Israel protesters tore down and burned American flags.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Williams, who led a small group of GOP lawmakers in replacing desecrated flags, said that such demonstrations are not protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

"It stops when America decides to defend itself, when we decide that this kind of violent protest isn't just freedom of speech," he said. "By the way, not all speech is protected, right?

"I certainly support free speech and the protection of speech, but ... this is vandalism. If you want to bring your own flags and burn them, you're entitled to do that. But you can't tear down government property, deface government property, and destroy government property and that's what happened.

"It should be met with that kind of force, and make this nonsense stop. These are people that want to destroy America. And they're entitled to chant and protest, but they're not entitled to beat the police. They're not entitled to destroy government property, and they're not entitled to shut down our streets or take over our universities or anything else. And we got to stand up."

Williams said that while he didn't hear all of Vice President Kamala Harris' remarks after she met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said what he did hear seemed to be Hamas propaganda.

"I didn't hear the whole speech, but you just got to rewind," he said. "That's not what Gaza looked like on Oct. 6 of last year. And conveniently laying all of this destruction at the feet of the Israelis is utterly disingenuous and just flies in the face of what happened on Oct. 7. And we all know what happened on Oct. 7.

"I've been there and have toured and seen those places firsthand. The facts are that Hamas uses Palestinians as human shields. I can't think of anything more despicable that a government can do to its own people than that," he said.

"They rely on what Benjamin Netanyahu called useful idiots to go and repeat the propaganda of Hamas and what Vice President Harris seems to be repeating is the propaganda of Hamas. To see that coming from the second highest elected official in this great country is very troubling to me. This is what the far left wants."

The New York Republican added that Harris is relying on the support of the far left for her newly launched presidential bid.

"This is the messaging of the far left, and that is who she is talking to in those comments," Williams said. "And that's who she is relying on for her support."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com