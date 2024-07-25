WATCH TV LIVE

National Park Service Replaces Flags Outside Union Station

By    |   Thursday, 25 July 2024 11:37 AM EDT

The National Park Service on Thursday replaced the three flags outside Union Station in Washington, D.C., after pro-Palestinian protesters removed and burned them the night before.

At least 15 protesters were arrested Wednesday night, police said.

A handful of Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., restored the flags Wednesday night but needed zip ties to do it because protesters had broken the connections, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said in a post to X.

Reps. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., and Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., also assisted in getting the flags flying again late Wednesday along with military veterans.

"Earlier today, pro-Hamas protesters took down the American flags at Union Station, burned them and raised Palestinian flags. Tonight, we righted their wrong. American flags are once again flying over Union Station. We will not let the terrorist mob win," Johnson said in a post to X.

The lawmakers lined up for the pledge of allegiance after restoring the flags.

"Anti-American agitators will not have the last say," Williams said in a post. "We've restored the flags burned at Union Station and will continue to stand for this great nation, come what may."

The protests came amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to D.C. for a joint address to Congress. Netanyahu, who's visiting the White House on Thursday, was also burned in effigy by the protesters.

While the White House called the actions of protesters "disgraceful," the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris had no comment when asked for one by Jewish Insider.

The Park Service on Thursday also erected metal barriers around Columbus Circle as it cleaned monuments and structures defaced by the protesters.

