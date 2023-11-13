Report: Border Crisis Costing US Nearly $500B

A new report released by the House Committee on Homeland Security estimated that recent record-high illegal immigration has cost the United States close to $500 billion.

The 49-page document released Monday highlighted the strains that over 7.5 million illegal border apprehensions since early 2021 have created on education, health care, law enforcement, and other systems.

"Mass illegal immigration ... now represents a massive cost to the federal government and state governments alike, as well as the pocketbooks of private citizens and businesses," the report concluded.

"Only a small fraction is ever recouped from the taxes paid by illegal aliens, with the rest falling on the shoulders of American citizens and lawful residents," it added.

Led by Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., the panel's chair, the report utilizes data from immigration think tanks regarding the costs – specifically the Center for Immigration Studies.

CIS notably uncovered that U.S. taxpayers would have to contribute $451 billion to cover the price of caring for immigrants released from the border into the country. Those findings are included in the report.

"This report reveals in painstaking detail the dollar costs facing the American people every day that this chaos continues, both in small towns on the border and in big cities like New York," Green told the New York Post.

The House Republican authors were also deeply critical of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose controversial policies it blames for accelerating the crisis at the southern border.

It comes with the backdrop of an impeachment resolution filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., against Mayorkas, which is expected to garner the support of at least a sizable portion of her colleagues.

The House will vote at 6:30 p.m. ET on a Democrat motion to block the attempt.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.